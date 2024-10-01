Atlanta Braves Ace to Miss Series vs. San Diego Padres
The Atlanta Braves will be without National League Triple Crown winner Chris Sale for the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres. He has been left off the playoff roster due to injury.
Right-handers Bryce Elder and A.J. Smith-Shawver have been added to the playoff roster. Either pitcher could be the Game 1 starter against the Padres.
He has been out since Sept. 19 due to back spasms. The Braves were hopeful that Sale would be available to pitch the second game of the doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday. However, he was scratched less than an hour before the game.
Sale has been their most reliable starter this season. He earned the honor of being the 2024 Braves of the Year and became the first pitcher to win the Triple Crown in the National League since Clayton Kershaw in 2011.
Sale led the National League in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225) to lock down the historic milestone. He also led the league in FIP (2.09) and ERA+ (174).
Elder is added to the roster despite his struggles at the Major League level this season. In 10 starts for the Braves in 2024, Elder had a 6.52 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP. For what it’s worth, he had a 3.12 ERA in three September starts with Triple-A Gwinnett,
Smith-Shawver is the Braves No. 2 prospect. He’s pitched in the minors outside of one start with the Braves on May 23. He had a 3.75 ERA in September with Gwinnett.
The Braves notably left Ian Anderson off the playoff roster as an option despite his notable playoff success with the team in the past. In eight postseason starts, Anderson has a 1.26 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. In three September starts in Triple-A, he had a 2.12 ERA as well.
The Atlanta Braves start their series with the Padres on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:38 p.m.