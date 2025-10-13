If Braves Decline Albies' Option Where Could He Land?
Rumors have flown surrounding the Atlanta Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies. His strong finish to the season initially made it made it guaranteed that his $7 million club option would be picked up. However, following his recent wrist injury, similar to the one he sustained in 2024, the discussion has reopened.
If Albies is let go by the Braves before the 2026 season, the next question will be where he goes. Here are three potential destinations for the three-time All-Star should the team decide it’s time for a new face at second base.
Houston Astros
This pick sounds strange at first because, like in Atlanta, this position had been locked down in Houston for years. However, Jose Altuve’s once Gold Glove-caliber defense has declined sharply in recent years, prompting the Astros to work on transitioning him to left field while also utilizing him as a designated hitter.
Albies could be the man to help the Astros take the position fully off Altuve’s hands, and would be a reliable daily starter for a team that has struggled defensively, despite boasting a powerful offense. The pressure to perform well at the plate, though never absent, would be significantly diminished due to bats like Yordan Alvarez, assuming he’s healthy, and the aforementioned Jose Altuve in the order.
Detroit Tigers
This scenario depends on Gleyber Torres leaving the Tigers in his second straight season of free agency. Formerly, he’d been with the New York Yankees from 2018 to 2024, and signed with the Tigers in free agency last offseason. Since his one-year deal expires this offseason, he’s a popular player when discussing free agency rumors.
If Torres does, in fact, pick another squad, Albies could slot in his place, without sacrificing too much production. Torres slashed better than Albies, hitting .256 with a .745 OPS, but the scoring metrics are similar; both players had 16 home runs and 74 RBIs. While Albies no longer has the glove he once had, it’s likely still an upgrade compared to Torres.
All things considered, Albies may not be an upgrade for the Tigers, but if Torres walks, he could be a suitable replacement. Albies could rehab his injury and come back playing with a strong Tigers team that would surely pick up his slack until he’s back in form.
Tampa Bay Rays
Similar to the situation in Atlanta, the Rays have a second baseman who’s currently only bound by an option that the team may or may not choose to exercise. Brandon Lowe, who’s been with the Rays for the last seven years, has a $11.5 million club option that the Rays' new ownership may choose to let go. If they do, they could opt to bring in the three-time All-Star.
The Rays’ new ownership may be keen on starting their tenure with a slightly younger player in Albies, as Lowe is now 31 years old, while Albies is 28. Albies also brings a bigger name to the table.
The logic here is that Albies could come in as younger and slightly more affordable. If he can return to form, then he will bring better production.
Although the Braves will likely exercise their $7 million club option for Albies, the possibility remains that he may be released or traded in the offseason preceding the 2026 season. There are a million ways the cards could fall with this one, but it’s proven that all of the above teams could significantly benefit from having Ozzie Albies on their roster.