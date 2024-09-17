Atlanta Braves Bats Whiff at Every Opporunity as Dodgers Split Series
The Atlanta Braves dropped the series finale to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday 9-0. They were in the driver’s seat to pick a massive series win, and they let it slip in crushing fashion.
The Braves went an abysmal 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The only honest description is that it was a brutal night all around.
“We just have to do a better job when we get runners in scoring position to put the ball in the air or hit a ground ball to second with the infield back,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Just [better] situational hitting.”
They put the leadoff man on base six times. They had a lead-off double, a lead-off triple and a double following a lead-off single. The last one involved a costly decision to send Michael Harris II home when coming from first base. He was out at the plate.
“I told [third-base coach Matt Tuiasosopo] that if I’m coaching third, I’m sending him, too,” Snitker said.
Runs were hard to come by. Being aggressive in that specific situation gets a pass. They had a runner in scoring position in the same inning who didn’t score either.
They had runners in scoring position with one out or fewer three times and didn't score. That'll kill your chances quick
Going back to Sunday, the Braves went scoreless in the final 15 innings of this series. This is after outscoring them 16-3 over the first two nights. The inconsistency is costing them.
A little more timely hitting could’ve had the Braves in a much more comfortable playoff position. Instead, they find themselves back where they were on Thursday. They’re one game back of the Mets for a playoff spot. They’re even further back now of the first Wild Card at four and a half games.
The Braves still have race track but it’s starting to run out. Exactly a dozen games remain on the schedule. On to Cincinnati to play the Reds.
That series starts on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 EDT.