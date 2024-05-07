Braves Line Up Behind Reynaldo López for Series Opener versus Boston Red Sox
The Atlanta Braves are looking for better vibes.
After a struggle on a West Coast road trip, going one for six and being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Braves are back at home for a short series, just two games, against the Boston Red Sox and their phenomenal starting pitching.
The Braves are sending out their best starter, Reynaldo López (2-1, 1.50 ERA), to square off with Boston’s best starter in (2-1, 1.56 ERA). Should be a good one tonight.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, May 7th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
C Travis d’Arnaud
LF Jarred Kelenic
López’s first season in Atlanta is going even better than anyone could have expected - transitioning from relief to a starting role, he has the lowest ERA on Atlanta’s staff. There’s not much of a sample size on Boston’s position player group against López, with one notable exception: Third baseman Rafael Devers is 5-11 with a homer, four RBIs, and a 1.318 OPS off of López.
Here's the Red Sox lineup:
CF Jarren Duran
3B Rafael Devers
LF Tyler O'Neil
RF Wilmer Abreu
2B Vaughn Grissom
DH Dom Smith
1B Garrett Cooper
C Reese McGuire
SS Ceddanne Rafaela
Kutter Crawford, similar to López, is also leading his staff in ERA. He’s coming off of a streak of three straight quality starts with a combined six runs and sixteen strikeouts, with Boston winning three of those matchups. The only member of the Braves roster to face Crawford in their careers is utilityman Luis Guillorme, who is 0-1.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, May 7th
Today’s series opener is slated for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports South, while the Red Sox are on NESN. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Red Sox radio broadcast is available on WEEI 93.7 & WCCM 1490 AM (Spanish), while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country and a Spanish language broadcast on LA Mejor 1600/1460/1130AM.