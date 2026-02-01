Recent Top-10 Reveals Braves' Michael Harris II Has Something to Prove

The 2025 season proved to be a turbulent campaign for Atanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II. At times, he was the worst hitter in the game, and then he would look like the best. While he had his moments, the roller-coaster year came at a coast.

MLB released its top-10 centerfielders list, and despite being ranked the No. 4 outfielder in the game heading into last season, Harris is unranked. It reveals how volatile these standings in the sport can be. It should also help put a chip on his shoulder.

Now, there is a chance he continues to go about his business and put in the work. That is still the best course of action. But having those doubts about where you rank would certainly provide some motivation to show what you can bring to the table.

In the official first half of last season, Harris had the lowest OPS (.551) and on-base percentage (.234) among qualified hitters. He wasn't drawing walks, and he was popping it up consistently. Following the All-Star Game, while certain issues remained, he went on a tear.

He boosted those same stats to a .315 OBP and an .845 OPS. For a time earlier in the official second half, he was leading the league in certain categories. He had suddenly become one of the top hitters in the game.

Harris' 14 home runs were more than double what he hit before Midsummer Classic. He had a multi-hit streak of eight games, According to Stathead, Harris was the first Braves hitter since Andrelton Simmons in 2014 to have a multi-hit streak lasting at least six games. During this streak, he batted .500 with a .928 slugging percentage, three home runs and nine RBIs.

The point is, we know he is someone who can jump back into the top-10 if he can have a stronger start to the season. There is a chance they're looking for someone with his highlights to be back in the top 10.

Last season, he was able to make the mid-season adjustment to his stance. That helped him better bring his hands to ball. Now, he has had the offseason to put in the work in other areas. Plate discipline is a big one. He's show up until 2025 that he draw walks at a decent rate. He should be able to do that again.

