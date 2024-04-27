Braves Get First Look at Guardians Starter Tanner Bibee Tonight in Truist Park
The Atlanta Braves are on fire right now.
The Braves have won nine of their last ten games, putting up a +29 run differential while doing it. And they proved it’s real by taking down the Cleveland Guardians last night, a team that entered Truist Park #1 in MLB in wins and top four in runs per game, holding them to just two runs in an easy 6-2 victory.
Tonight’s a study in contrasts on the mound, with 40-year-old starter Charlie Morton facing off with 25-year-old Tanner Bibee.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, April 27th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
C Travis d’Arnaud
LF Jarred Kelenic
Morton’s 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA after his first four starts, having struck out twenty-two and walked ten in his first twenty-three innings. Interestingly, only three members of the Cleveland roster have faced the seventeen-year veteran in his career, mostly owing to the youth on the roster: third baseman José Ramírez is 2-12 with a walk, backup catcher Austin Hedges is 0-3 with two strikeouts, while outfielder Ramòn Laureano is 2-8 with three strikeouts.
Here's the Guardians lineup:
LF Steven Kwan
2B Andres Gimenez
3B José Ramírez
1B Josh Naylor
RF Will Brennan
CF Tyler Freeman
DH Estevan Florial
C Bo Naylor
SS Gabriel Arias
Bibee, the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, is having a rough start to 2024. The young righty is 2-0 but with a 4.44 ERA, having struck out twenty-six and walked twelve in his 24.1 innings. He’s never faced Atlanta and no member of the Braves roster has an at-bat off of the 2nd year hurler.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, April 27th
Today's series opener is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch and is being aired by Bally Sports, with the Braves broadcast on Bally Sports South and the Guardians broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes.
If you’d rather just listen, the Guardians radio broadcast is available on WTAM 1100 and WMMS 100.7, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.