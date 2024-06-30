Atlanta Braves Closer to Adding Another Weapon
The Atlanta Braves have been performing admirably in the pitching department this season. However, the team is still in dire need of support in the back end of the rotation between the 5th starter and spot starters.
Fortunately, one of Atlanta’s key components in the team’s 2021 World Series run has been scheduled for another rehab start. As previously reported by BravesSI, Anderson was initially headed to Rome, but the Braves pivoted after Anderson's second FCL start.
Anderson will start for the Single-A affiliate Augusta Green Jackets on Sunday afternoon.
"Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson is set to continue his rehab assignment at SRP Park on Sunday, June 30th. The 2021 World Series champion is slated to be the starting pitcher for Sunday’s 1:35 contest against the Charleston RiverDogs," according to the team's release on X.
After looking solid in his two outings with the FCL Braves, this will be his third rehab start on his way back to the MLB level. For the Braves, his return later in the season would be an ideal boost and possible per The Athletic’s David O’Brien.
"Ian Anderson is set to make a rehab start for the ' Single-A Augusta affiliate at 12: 30 p.m. Sunday against Charleston," wrote O'Brien on X. "He's making his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he had in April 2023. The Braves could have him back at some point after the All-Star break."
There’s no rush for Anderson to return to the Braves, but it’s a positive sign of making two rehab starts in seven days with no injury complaints and solid outings.
The Braves are back in action Sunday morning at 11:35 a.m. EST after taking the first-two games of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.