Atlanta Braves Reported To Be In on the Willy Adames Sweepstakes
The Atlanta Braves are reported to be in on Milwaukee Brewers free agent shortstop Willy Adames. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi listed the Braves when talking about the shortstop’s free agency on Hot Stove, an MLB Network offseason show.
Adames was named a player the Braves were interested in by Morosit along with starting pitcher Walker Buehler.
Whether or not the Braves should sign Adames has been part of the chatter since the start of the offseason. It didn’t come out of nowhere. He was one of the best hitters with runners in scoring position in 2024 while the Braves’ current shortstop, Orlando Arcia was statistically the worst.
In this clutch situation, Adames bats .293 with a 1.073 OPS, with 18 of his home runs coming in this situation. His OPS in this situation was the eighth-best in the league in 2024.
Meanwhile, in 157 games, Arcia batted .218 with a .625 OPS, 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. Those 46 RBIs are impressive given how poorly he hit with runners in scoring position - a league-worst .155 average.
Doesn’t take much to connect the dots there.
Adames is coming off a career-high in home runs (32) and RBIs (112). He’s not the best hitter for average (.251), but he makes up for it with a solid walk rate (10.8%) and a lot of extra-base hits. When including doubles, he had no triples, Adames had 65 extra-base hits last season.
Adames is coming off a season where he made $12.25 million. According to Spotrac, his market value is $25.4 million a year for six years ($152.2 million). This deal would make him the fifth-highest-paid shortstop in the league.
It’s a contract that is certainly doable for the Braves, but time will tell what his contract will look like at the end of the bidding. When the Dodgers and multiple AL East teams are expected to be involved, there is a chance his contract blows past this.