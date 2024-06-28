Atlanta Braves Linked to Former 2018 Runner-Up Rookie of the Year
The Atlanta Braves are running on fumes in terms of bodies they have in their outfield this season. With injuries to two of their three opening-day starters, general manager Alex Anthopoulos must look at the team’s depth chart for answers before the MLB trade deadline on July 30th.
The urgency of the situation is clear, and the team's determination to find a solution is palpable. Additionally, with the struggles of left fielder Adam Duvall, manager Brian Snitker, deep down, must realize that injecting more quality talent in the outfield is necessary if the team truly wants to make a postseason run.
In a recent column from Bleacher Report, the 2nd place team in the NL East gets a quality solution before the deadline passes.
The A’s Miguel Andújar could be an X-factor for the Braves.
Atlanta turns to a trusted and long-time trading partner, the Oakland Athletics, once more for yet another diamond in the rough. Like 1B Matt Olson and C Sean Murphy, Miguel Andújar has been a light amid yet another dark season for the Athletics, who will again be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. The A's have the 4th worst record in the MLB at 29-54. He brings a spark with his flawless zero error fielding, 1.000 fielding percentage, and exceptional .328 batting average.
Additionally, he provides flexibility as both an outfielder and someone with experience playing first and third base in his career. A player who has been on fire lately with his bat and arm should surely catch the Braves’ eye, per Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
“The 29-year-old has resurrected his career this season, hitting .321/.347/.420 for a 125 OPS+ with five doubles, two home runs, and 14 RBI in 118 plate appearances. With club control through 2025 and an extremely team-friendly $1.7 million salary, he could be a nice under-the-radar pickup to provide some punch at a (Braves) corner outfield spot.”
The former 2018 Rookie of the Year runner-up to Shohei Ohtani is back with a vengeance after being claimed by A’s this offseason from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He shows the desire, hunger, and propensity to play at a high level in 2024.
What more could the Braves ask for in an outfield familiar with employing the best of the best? He and Jarred Kelenic could be the tandem the outfield needs until Michael Harris II returns and Adam Duvall finds his stride.
Should Andújar join the Braves, he could make a trifecta of Dominican Republic natives in Atlanta joining Reynaldo López and Marcell Ozuna – who all seem to thrive once they arrive.