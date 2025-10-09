Braves Make Next Major Shakeup to Staff
The Atlanta Braves have reportedly made their latest change to the staff. They have parted ways with the director of pitching development, Paul Davis, per source.
A previous position that he held, before his time with the Braves, was the pitching coach of the Seattle Mariners, and he spent five years with the St. Louis Cardinals organization before that.
Davis is known for his unsual path to being on a big-league staff. He never played beyond college baseball, and his coaching job with the Mariners was his first in the professional ranks.
This move comes as somewhat of a surprise, given the young pitching prospects the Braves have been developing. Over the last few years, pitchers such as Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep have come through the system.
He was known for his analytical approach, which included his well-regarded use of video and technology. When players arrived to the Braves system, he said in an interview back in August that his goal was to develop pitchers into champions, not just Major Leaguers.
Some other rising prospects, such as JR Ritchie, can be credited as the product of his tenure. Ritchie is now a top-100 prospect. Smith-Shawver has previously been in the top 100.
As of now, this is the only known move the Braves have made apart from promoting Brian Snitker to senior adviser following his retirement as manager. Coaches under Snitker still hold their positions. However, they have reportedly been granted permission to interview for other jobs.
More changes are expected to come because of this permission to seek other positions with other teams.
Some changes could come after years with the organization, such as pitching coach Rick Kranitz and bench coach Walt Weiss, if they were to leave, while others, such as Tim Hyers, would come after just one season, if he were to part ways.
According to recent reports, the Braves have not begun to request interviews from other teams.
From a managerial standpoint, only one speculative option is off the board. The Rangers promoted Skip Schumaker from senior adviser to manager. All teams with open positions, except for the Braves, inquired about Schumaker.