Braves Look to Sweep Marlins in Truist Park on Wednesday Night
The Atlanta Braves have the brooms on standby.
The Braves officially won the series last night behind a masterful performance from Max Fried, who threw a complete game shutout of the Marlins in Atlanta’s 5-0 win.
Aiming for their third sweep of the season, Atlanta’s sending Reynaldo López to the mound, with Miami surprisingly countering with Sixto Sánchez, making his first MLB start since the shortened 2020 season due to several injuries that kept him out of the majors for three consecutive seasons.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Wednesday, April 24th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
CF Michael Harris II
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic
C Chadwick Tromp
2B Luis Guillorme
López has arguably been one of Atlanta’s best starters this season, with one earned run allowed across his first three starts, a span of eighteen innings. The righty avoided Miami in the last series between these two teams, but he has experience with several of these Marlins hitters: Luis Arraez is 6-17 with a double and a strikeout off of López, while Josh Bell is 2-5, both hits being doubles, with four RBIs and three walks to only one strikeout.
Here's the Marlins lineup:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
SS Tim Anderson
LF Nick Gordon
3B Vidal Bruján
C Christian Bethancourt
As we mentioned above, Sánchez is making his first start since 2020 due to missing multiple seasons due to multiple injuries. In seven relief stints this season, he’s allowed seven runs (five earned) on 7.1 innings, striking out three and walking three (and hitting one batter, as well). While seven different Braves faced Sánchez back in 2020, only two have hits off of him - Marcell Ozuna is 1-4 with a walk, while Austin Riley is 1-2 with an additional HBP.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Wednesday, April 24th
Today's series finale is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch and is being aired by Bally Sports, with the Braves broadcast on Bally Sports South and the Marlins broadcast on Bally Sports Florida.
If you’d rather just listen, the Marlins radio broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) & WAQI 710, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.