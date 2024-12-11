Atlanta Braves Organist Announces Return for 2025 Season
When fans return to Truist Park in the spring for Atlanta Braves baseball, they’ll get the same beloved sounds they’ve grown accustomed to. Organist Matthew Kaminski announced on social media that he will be back in 2025 for his 17th season with the club.
He made his announcement in the style and spirit of the holiday season.
“Happy Holidays! Here’s my gift to you this year: I have accepted the offer to be the Braves Organist for the 2025 (my 17th) season! “
Kaminski has been with the Braves since 2009 and has grown to become a notable figure in the baseball world.
His strategy is crowdsourcing songs to play has even garnered him recognition across the pond in the United Kingdom, being featured on BBC News. At the time, he was reported to be getting requests from his 5,000 followers, which has since grown to over 31,000.
Kaminski has also gained notoriety for using song choices to get under the skin of opposing players. A notable example that was reported on by Sports Illustrated was when Byrce Harper came to play in Atlanta when he was a pending free agent with the Washington Nationals.
While the Phillies inked Harper in the end, two popular picks to sign him were the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees. In one game of the series, Kaminski played “Go Cubs Go” when Harper came to the plate. In another game, he played “New York, New York” - notably, the Yankees play the famous Frank Sinatra version after every game.
According to his website, he also plays for several college baseball teams and the Atlanta Gladiators - the ECHL hockey affiliate for the Nashville Predators.
Since Kaminski is coming back shenanigans get to continue for another year. With the roster and coaching changes that come year to year, Braves will certainly welcome the continuity that has persisted for nearly two decades.