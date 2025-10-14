Braves Ozzie Albies Among Top Fantasy Second Baseman for 2026
Though rumors are continuing to fly relating to whether Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will stay with Atlanta, especially after his latest injury, Albies has still consistently proven himself to be a reliable fantasy baseball second baseman.
Hurting these rankings slightly is the fact that competition isn’t exactly steep, as the best at the position, Luis Arraez, Xander Bogaerts and Maikel Garcia, will lose their second base eligibility in 2026 since they didn’t play at least 25% of their 2025 games at the position. So, headed into 2026, options to draft will be slimmer.
“If you play the position scarcity game when drafting, you're probably going to want to make second base an early priority in 2026,” CBS Sports’ Chris Towers said. “Some of the stalwarts at the position, like Ozzie Albies and Marcus Semien, have taken what look like permanent steps back in recent years, while the recent top prospects like Jackson Holliday and Matt McLain just haven't done enough to establish themselves as anything more than low-end starts.”
Despite Towers’ disapproval of Albies’ current state, he still has Albies ranked in the top-10 for fantasy second basemen in 2026, above players such as the Phillies' Bryson Stott and Orioles’ Jackson Holliday. Albies stands at eighth in a set of Towers rankings headlined by Jazz Chisholm, Ketel Marte and Brice Turang.
Albies, though not as consistent as players like Luis Arraez, nor as flashy as Jazz Chisholm and the like, has still managed to string together a more than acceptable fantasy career. He put together 405 fantasy points last season, just over 30 shy of his projection, marking the fifth time in his career that he’s netted over 300 fantasy points.
There are some red flags, though; Albies’ fantasy points per game were just 2.6 in 2025, tied for the lowest in his career, and his doubles, RBIs and home runs also regressed compared to 2024.
Furthermore, he’ll have to get over yet another hand injury, potentially with a new team, so despite his consistent career, draft with caution. As Towers said, Albies looks to have taken a permanent step back in recent years, but he’s likely to still produce respectable numbers in fantasy.