Atlanta Braves Pitchers with Best All-Star Chances
While the Atlanta Braves have notably seen their offense struggle until a recent surge, their pitching has looked pretty solid through most of the year. The staff has improved from last year seeing the Braves team ERA go from 15th in MLB with a 4.14 ERA to eighth with a 3.59.
This staff is led by some key arms that have been creating strong resumes to represent the National League at the 2024 All-Star Game. Here are four arms who have made the strongest case to pitch in the Midsummer Classic.
Reynaldo López
Talk about another brilliant signing by Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Reynaldo Lópezearned his way back into the rotation after years in the bullpen and has had a breakout season.
It's not just a breakout season, so far, it’s been historic.
The 30-year-old righty’s 1.57 ERA is one of the best by a Braves pitcher through 13 starts ever. Along with a 3.0 WAR and a 1.07 WHIP, Lopez might be the most obvious pick to become a first-time All-Star.
He’s in and out of range to qualify for the top ERA in the MLB, but it’s all-star-worthy regardless. One might argue he has a case to start the game.
Max Fried
The ace of the Braves staff showed well at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. He pitched six innings of one-run ball striking out four Yankees batters and allowing no walks. Fried lowered his season ERA to 3.00.
Fried has dominated in his last 11 starts with a 1.95 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
The 2022 All-Star has missed out on other opportunities to return to the Midsummer Classic, though it hasn’t been for lack of performance on the mound. The exception is in 2021 when he had a 4.66 ERA heading into the break. Fair enough.
However, there was no all-star game in 2020 and he missed significant time in 2023. He pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA in both seasons.
However, Fried has placed himself in a prime position to get a second All-Star nod in 2024. He just needs to keep it up.
Chris Sale
Chris Sale is no stranger to the All-Star Game. He made seven straight appearances from 2012 to 2018. However, he hasn’t been back since. Sale just hasn’t been able to stay healthy and hasn’t been the same pitcher when he’s been able to get on the mound.
It’s why some eyebrows were raised when the Braves traded a top prospect for Sale and then signed him to an extension. But so far, the trade has looked magnificent for the Braves.
So far, Sale has pitched to a league-leading 10 wins, a 2.91 ERA, 2.30 FIP and a 0.935 WHIP.
The highlight so far has been Sale’s month of May when he was named the National League pitcher of the month. In May, Sale went 5-0 with a 0.56 ERA in five starts. He allowed just two earned runs in 32 innings.
But wait. Hasn’t Sale followed that up with a 5.09 ERA in June so far? Yes, but it’s a bit misleading. It’s heavily impacted by a single rough start where he gave up eight earned runs in four innings on June 1. The rest of June, he has a 2.37 ERA in 19 innings pitched. That one start impacts his season enough that if you take it away, his season ERA drops to 2.17.
Chris Sale is having a renaissance season, and his return to form is more than worthy of earning him an eighth all-star appearance
Jesse Chavez
Who had 40-year-old Jesse Chavez making an all-star case? Well, some may have. If he didn’t get hurt last year a month before the All-Star Game, maybe he gets a nod.
Chavez has somehow managed to outdo his 1.56 ERA in 34 2/3 innings in 2023. He currently has a 1.38 ERA in 32 2/3 innings and a WHIP of 1.07.
There’s something about Chavez on the Braves that just works. When on the Cubs and Angels, he’s a liability. Then he comes back to the Braves and shines. Chavez had a 7.59 ERA in 11 appearances in 2022 with the Angels. In 46 appearances with the Braves that same year, he posted a 2.72 ERA.
He followed that up with a 1.56 ERA in 36 appearances with the Braves in 2023.
The 40-year-old has never made the All-Star Game. He might miss it again just by there being other Braves pitchers who are likely ahead of him to be on the roster. Regardless, Chavez is pitching well enough to be an all-star. On another team - assuming he can perform as well elsewhere - he is an easy pick to represent.