Atlanta Braves Pitching Targets Ahead of the Trade Deadline
The talk of the Atlanta Braves adding an arm to the rotation before the trade deadline is nothing new. But after another sub-par outing by Charlie Morton in the 7-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, they need a little more help than an outfield bat.
Let’s look at four potential starting pitchers the Braves could take a flyer on ahead of the trade deadline. This list is in no particular order.
Garrett Crochet - Chicago White Sox
In another scenario, the White Sox likely hold onto Crochet. He’s a young arm (25) breaking out in his first season as a starting pitcher with two years of control left. A perfect piece for a core for a team looking to build a contender.
But the White Sox are on pace to have one of the worst seasons in MLB history and have a weak farm system - ranked 20th to start 2024. Crochet is a key piece to building up a better farm.
There isn’t much talk about the Braves acquiring Crochet, but it’s a move that makes sense.
The Braves could use another young arm with control capable of helping them win now. They would get younger, filling Morton’s role, and they can be ready just in case they lose Max Fried - he’s a free agent this winter.
The cost could be steep. The White Sox likely want some top prospects. The Braves have a stockpile of top-pitching prospects. They could move a couple arms, maybe position-player prospect as well, for the lefty Crochet and still be good to go.
Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers
The Braves have been named as a suitor for Skubal recently. That’s not a shock. He’s having a great season - 2.37 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 18 starts. The Tigers would likely get a nice haul from the Braves too, and it would be worth the price.
The tricky one here is the Tigers are building toward long-term contention. Trading Skubal could delay the contention window by trading away their ace.
If the Braves do find a way to pry Skubal away, it would take the most MLB-ready pieces they have to get a deal done.
A deal would likely involve one of the following pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep or Spencer Schwellenbach. They also need bats, so it wouldn’t be stunning if Nacho Alvarez was part of the asking price.
Like Crochet, Skubal provides a proven option, but with more starting experience, that the Braves could acquire as a younger, long-term option ahead of the deadline.
Zach Eflin- Tampa Bay Rays
Eflin keeps coming up as a potential addition by the Braves. He came up again as recently as July 8 on CBS Sports. The de facto No. 1 starter on the Rays would provide a boost to the back end of the rotation.
In 17 starts, Eflin has a 3.99 ERA with 1.11 WHIP and 78 strikeouts on 99 1/3 innings pitched. Eflin would also come with deep playoff experience. In 2022 for the Phillies, Eflin had a 3.72 ERA in 9 2/3 innings pitched including 4 1/3 scoreless World Series inning. However, his one start with the Rays last season did not go as well. He gave up five runs in five innings.
Eflin wouldn’t require as much of a haul either. The Rays would want a quality prospect, but that likely be all it takes. The Braves also have the leverage of taking on Eflin’s salary - he’s owed $18 million next season along with what is left of the $11 million owed this year - to bring the cost of the acquisition down.
Nathan Eovaldi - Texas Rangers
Since Max Scherzer made it clear he isn’t lifting his no-trade clause - at least for now - we’re pivoting to another Rangers starter. The Rangers would still have to decide to sell, but Eovaldi is easier to move.
The same story connecting Eflin to the Braves connected Eovaldi to the team as well. The 34-year-old starter is arguably having his best season to date. In 15 starts, Eovaldi has a 3.10 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP - both career bests. Eovaldi doesn’t just bring playoff experience, he brings championship experience.
The two-time all-star is a two-time World Series champion (2018 Red Sox, 2023 Rangers). In 17 postseason games, Eovaldi has a 3.05 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
Eovaldi would come with a vesting option for 2025. This option kicks in if he reaches 300 total innings across 2023 and 2024. He’s currently at 231. He should get there if healthy, but Eovaldi’s injury history doesn’t guarantee it. He’s already missed a couple starts this season.
Should get there, the Braves could always exercise the $5 million buyout in the offseason.
The reward is high enough to inquire to phone the Rangers about Eovaldi. The risk also means the Braves might not have to give up as much on the flip side.
This season, the MLB trade deadline is on July 30 at 4 p.m.