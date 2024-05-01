Braves Send Chris Sale to Seattle Mound, Hoping to Avoid Sweep
The Atlanta Braves are trying to not get swept.
The Seattle Mariners starters have been stout and Atlanta’s bats have been quiet for the first two games of this series, both Seattle wins. The Braves are sending veteran Chris Sale to the mound this afternoon in the series finale, facing off with Cairo, GA-born Emerson Hancock.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, May 1st
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
LF Jarred Kelenic
CF Michael Harris II
SS Orlando Arcia
C Chadwick Tromp
Sale’s making his sixth start of the season, currently sitting on a 3-1 record and 3.69 ERA. He’s struck out 33 batters in his 31.2 innings and it’s a good bet that he continues that excellence today - the Seattle Mariners have the most strikeouts in baseball with 311 entering today. Only three members of the roster have faced Sale: Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniget are both 0-6, while Jorge Polanco is 4-13 with four RBIs.
Here's the Mariners lineup:
CF Julio Rodríguez
2B Jorge Polanco
RF Mitch Haniger
DH Cal Raleigh
1B Ty France
C Cal Raleigh
SS Dylan Moore
3B Luis Urias
LF Sam Haggerty
C Seby Zavala
Hancock, who is originally from Cairo, GA and attended the University of Georgia, is making his first career start against the Atlanta Braves. He’s currently 3-2 in his five starts for Seattle this season, rocking a 5.06 ERA. He’s struck out nineteen and walked five in his 26.2 innings, but he’s also allowed five homers so it’s possible the Braves finally break their homer drought today.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, May 1st
Today's series finale is scheduled for a 1:40 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports South, while the Mariners broadcast is on ROOT NW. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Mariners radio broadcast is available on KIRO 710 AM, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.