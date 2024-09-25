Braves, Mets Receive 'Brutal Outcome' With Series Reschedule Date: Report
There will be no baseball in Atlanta until at least Friday.
Multiple reports indicated Wednesday evening that the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have officially postponed their games for Wednesday and Thursday to Monday. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Monday, September 30.
"Official: Mets-Braves games tonight and tomorrow postponed," The AJC's Justin Toscano wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Doubleheader on Monday.
"Brutal outcome."
Braves radio host Kevin McAlpin reported Game 1 of the doubleheader will start at 1:10 pm ET. The second game will begin 40 minutes after the final out of the first contest.
With the rescheduled date, the Braves and Mets will play two games the day prior to the MLB playoffs starting. The Braves sit half a game back of the final National League wild card spot with five games remaining.
The Mets are currently in second place in the NL wild card standings, but they only have a one-game lead over the Braves after Atlanta's victory Tuesday. The Arizona Diamondbacks are between the two clubs in the third and final NL wild card position.
The Diamondbacks will play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. If the Diamondbacks lose, the Braves will move into a tie for the final NL playoff spot without even playing.
But should the Diamondbacks win Wednesday, they will have two more victories than the Braves with only five contests left.
The doubleheader scheduled for Monday, though, has much more ramifications than just that. The Braves planned their pitching rotation around their best starters facing the Mets this week. That likely will not be possible now, as left-handers Chris Sale and Max Fried will probably start this weekend.
It's possible the Braves could earn a playoff spot before this weekend. If they sweep the Kansas City Royals and the Diamondbacks lose three of their final four games, then the Braves will have already clinched a playoff spot.
There's potentially another benefit. If the Mets have already clinched a playoff spot, they could rest their star players Monday, making it easier for the Braves to win the doubleheader and pass the Diamondbacks on the final day of the regular season.
McAlpin reported that Monday's games will only be played if necessary. With the Braves, Mets and Diamondbacks bunched closely in the standings, it's very likely the doubleheader will be necessary.
But if only one game is needed to determine the final standings, then the Braves and Mets won't have to play the second contest.
"If the playoff picture is set after game one, game two will not happen," wrote McAlpin.
This should make an exciting final few days of the MLB regular season even more thrilling.