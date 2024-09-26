Braves' Reynaldo López Delivers Message Ahead of Critical Final Weekend
The New York Post's Joel Sherman argued the Atlanta Braves will gain a pitching advantage in the two remaining games against the New York Mets that will now be played in a doubleheader on Monday.
While left-hander Chris Sale might not start twice as Sherman speculated, the edge could come with the return of right-hander Reynaldo López.
The 30-year-old last pitched on September 10. But he clearly stated to reporters in the hours after the team announced it will play five games in four days just prior to the start of the postseason that he's ready to go.
"Whatever the team wants to do, obviously, it's their call," López said through interpreter Franco Garcia, via The AJC's Justin Toscano. "But if you're asking me how I feel, I feel like I'm ready to go out there.
"I feel like I could go out there today if needed."
López's return could provide a huge boost for the Braves. Even if he can provide only 3-4 innings in one of the games against the Kansas City Royals this weekend, the team could save a different starter for the doubleheader on Monday.
Or the Braves could use him for multiple innings out of the bullpen on Saturday or Sunday to help save other relievers for Monday.
How Braves manager Brian Snitker juggles his pitching staff over the next few days will greatly impact whether the team advances to the postseason. Sale and fellow left-hander Max Fried were scheduled to face the Mets on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. But instead, they will receive extra rest before the weekend.
Does Snitker pitch Sale on Friday and then Fried on Saturday? If the Braves win both games, they could move into a playoff spot with just one loss from the Mets or Arizona Diamondbacks.
Should the Braves sweep the Royals, there's a scenario where they clinch a playoff berth before Monday's doubleheader. Then, Snitker could rest his players, including key pitchers, the day before the postseason begins.
But if Monday's doubleheader does matter for the Braves, and in all likelihood, it will, and Sale and Fried pitch this weekend, then the Braves will be going into the final two games versus the Mets without their top two starters and the season on the line.
Does Snitker start López one game this weekend and save either Sale or Fried for Monday? It could be risky to start López since he hasn't pitched in more than two weeks.
But the risk of pitching López is even greater on Monday if the Braves need to win both games of a doubleheader.
López's return complicates the decisions Snitker needs to make this weekend. But the right-hander is clearly itching to go, which is an overall positive thing for the Braves.