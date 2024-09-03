Atlanta Braves Top Prospects Report - September Edition
We’re entering the final stretch of the MLB season. As the Atlanta Braves fight to make the playoffs, their prospects aim to finish strong in the Minor Leagues. Let’s take a look at how the top-five Braves prospects have done as of late.
No. 1: Caminiti Has Strong Pro Debut
The Braves took Cam Caminiti 24th overall in the most recent MLB Draft, and he automatically became their top prospect. He made his professional debut with the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets on Aug. 31.
In three innings pitched, he allowed a run on three hits, walking none while striking out four. Caminiti was also rather efficient, needing just 40 pitches. For a first game in pro baseball, the Braves have to be pretty happy.
No. 2: Smith-Shawver Showing Flashes of Dominance
It hasn’t been the easiest ride in Triple-A for righty A.J. Smith-Shawver, before or after his injury. However, he’s started to hint at what he’s capable of. Three of his last four outings have been scoreless.
Even with a rocky outing that saw him allow five earned runs, Smith-Shawver still has a 2.62 ERA since Aug 17. What also stands out is when he’s been scoreless, he allows few baserunners. He still needs to work on getting out of a jam, but we’re seeing him start to limit baserunners in the first place more often.
No. 3: Waldrep Has No Hit Outing
Braves 2023 first-round pick Hurston Waldrep impressed on Aug. 16 when he pitched five no-hit innings for Triple-A Gwinnett. He was able to keep the game scoreless despite allowing six walks. He also needed 90 pitches, which isn’t that surprising with spotty control.
Baserunners have been an issue for Waldrep, even when he’s been able to win the battles. In his most recent start, he allowed just one run but gave up seven hits and three walks over five innings. He needed 88 pitches.
Waldrep will need to figure out his command because if this is how Triple-A hitters are handling him, Major League hitters will have no trouble - and they didn’t when he made his two MLB appearances that were...not great, to put it lightly.
No. 4: Alvarez Inconsistent Since Return to Triple-A
Nacho Alvarez clearly wasn’t ready for MLB action in his short stint with Atlanta, and if not for Ozzie Albies getting hurt, he wouldn’t have been called up in the first place.
Since he returned to Triple-A, he hasn’t been lighting it up the same way he did when he first arrived at Gwinnett. In August, he batted .246 with a .750 OPS with two home runs and 12 RBIs. These numbers are propped up a bit by two three-hit games on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Outside of those games, he’s batting .186.
It would be easy to blame a confidence loss after his rocky time in MLB, which could be a factor, but when you dig deeper, it’s not that simple. He’s had very strong starts at other levels too before cooling off.
Alvarez will figure it out at some point. It would likely take a big spring at the plate to crack the Opening Day roster, barring something out of the organization’s control, but he’ll figure it out in due time and get MLB ready.
No. 5: Baldwin Strong at the Plate in August
Catcher Drake Baldwin was a tough out at the plate in his second full month in Gwinnett. In August, he batted .333 with an .868 OPS, two home runs and 24 RBIs.
He had 11 multi-hit games compared to just seven hitless games. If it wasn’t for having Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud in the Majors, the Braves might have called him up already.
He’s getting a good grasp at the Triple-A level and will need a new challenge soon. If he continues to roll in September, the Braves will have to figure out how to factor him into the 2025 plans.