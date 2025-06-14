Big Blasts Lead Braves To Comeback Win Over Rockies
The Atlanta Braves strung together three big rallies to come back and take down the Colorado Rockies, 12-4. Two of the rallies were capped off with three-run blasts - one by Michael Harris II and the other by Marcell Ozuna.
The Braves hadn't hit a three-run home run since April 23, and they snapped that drought with a pair on the night,
For the second straight series, the Braves have taken the opener. Before that, they hadn’t won a series opener since May 16 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. They’ve also won three of their last four.
The Braves have to turn the corner as soon as they can if they want to salvage this season. Part of that is taking every game and series seriously regardless of the matchup.
“These are big games, all of them,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Winning the series. We need to go back to doing that, which we really hadn’t been. As we know, we’ve done it before - not this far back. But you know what? It’s possible to chase guys down after the All-Star Break, but I think, for our psyche and everything, these are all big games for us.”
The Braves trailed the Rockies 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Colorado went up 2-0 in the top of the first on a two-run shot by Ryan McMahon off Braves starter Bryce Elder. The Braves cut the lead in half on a Matt Olson sac fly, but a rally by the Rockies in the top of the fourth plated two more.
Harris’ three-run shot tied the game in the bottom of the sixth and Ozuna’s big fly gave them a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh. The Braves tacked on five more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to reach the final score.
While he’s had a down year overall, Harris continues to have clutch moments in high-leverage situations. He just knows when to tighten up.
“Obviously, I want my average to be up,” Harris said, “But I’ve been able to get some key RBIs throughout the season regardless of how I’ve been feeling in previous at-bats. When I want to come up in those situations, I really gotta settle in and really know that the team needs runs to win games.”
Meanwhile, Ozuna has been doing what he does best with his home run. Had been struggling in June - .159 average and .318 slugging - but managed to come through when the team needed him to.
“He’s a warrior, and he’s gonna do anything to produce runs and be a good teammate,” Harris said of Ozuna after the game.
The Braves have a chance to win their second straight series on Saturday when action continues in a mid-afternoon game. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. with Spencer Strider on the bump looking for a breakthrough game post-injury.