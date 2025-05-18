Braves Acuña Continues Insane Run During Rehab Assignment
Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to torch Triple-A pitching during his rehab assignment. The Atlanta Braves superstar reached base in all five of his plate appearances for the Stripers.
He belted a solo home run to dead center field and drew four walks.
In three games for Triple-A Gwinnett, Acuña is batting .500 with a ridiculous 1.917 OPS. He batted in the designated hitter spot in the lineup on Saturday instead of playing in right field. It gives him a chance to give his knees a rest during his build-up.
Acuña has been out for nearly a year due to an ACL tear in his left knee. He’s now had the injury and procedure in both knees, so the Braves are being as cautious as they can to ensure he comes back fully healthy and able to play at full strength.
Since he wasn't playing in the field, he was able to stay in the lineup for five plate appearances. Acuña had been playing just the first six innings during the first three games of his return to live action. He had been seeing action in the field, so they were taking him out sooner out of precaution. Since he didn't have a Spring Training - along with coming off the knee surgery - the Braves are easing him in.
Both the Braves and Stripers travel during the middle of next week. If Acuña returns during a home game, the earliest it could possibly be is when the Braves host the San Diego Padres starting May 23.
Fangraphs projects that Acuña will play in 90 games for the Braves this season. In those games, he is projected to bat .301 with a .919 OPS, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs. Whether or not the 33 stolen bases projection holds is yet to be determined. He's expected to cut down on the stolen bases.