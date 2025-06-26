Braves Acuña Finalist For Starting Job in MLB All-Star Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. represents the lone Atlanta Braves player to advance to the second phase of All-Star voting. This next step narrows down the candidates from those on the traditional ballot used in the first phase to just the top vote-getters.
The Braves' all-star outfielder is one of six outfielders to be voted a finalist in the National League. The others are Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages and New York Mets' Juan Soto.
At the time of the last voting update earlier this week, Acuña was fourth in voting among outfielders, quickly rising due to his strong return from the injured list. He was the only Braves player ranked higher than sixth in voting at the time of the last update.
Heading into Thursday's series finale with the New York Mets, Acuña is batting .383 with a 1.182 OPS, nine home runs and 18 RBIs. Acuña seeks his fifth All-Star nod and his fourth time being elected a starter.
He's already confirmed to be participating in the Home Run Derby for the third time in his career.
Voting will pause over the weekend since the next phase doesn't start until next week.
Phase 2 voting opens at noon EDT on Monday, June 30, and closes at noon EDT on Wednesday, July 2. Vote totals reset for this next phase. During this three-day window, fans can vote only once in a 24-hour period on MLB platforms.
The winners at each position (including three outfielders in each league) will be revealed on ESPN at 7 p.m. EDT on July 2.
Pitchers are not part of this voting phase. Like always, they are selected through a different process ahead of the Midsummer Classic.
The 95th MLB All-Star Game will be held in Atlanta Tuesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. Acuña is vying to be the starter in front of the home crowd.