Braves Alex Anthopoulos Deemed Most Likely to ‘Surprise’ at Trade Deadline
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST. With less than 36 hours left, many fans wonder if Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos will make a move at the deadline.
The team has been linked to numerous players this season by many credible sources; the latest on the ‘hot stove’ is that there is ‘communication’ between the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves organizations, as reported on Braves SI on Sunday.
While the White Sox have some ‘big’ names in Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr, some believe that Anthopoulos could not pull off such a trade. Fans should be reminded that Atlanta’s general manager has pulled off some of the most ‘gutsy’ and unanticipated moves since arriving with the club in 2017. Moreover, there is a good reason why the team has already offered him two contract extensions for him to remain in Atlanta until 2031.
Regardless, he is one of the best at his craft, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale has a firm reminder for all of those wondering what the general manager of the 2021 World Series winners has up his sleeve this season. He has dubbed him as the executive most likely to surprise at this year’s trade deadline.
“Come on, you really think he’s going to let reigning MVP Ronald Acuña and ace Spencer Strider’s season-ending injuries ruin the season? You think he’s going to let a six-game losing streak, their longest since 2017, ruin the season. You think playing under .500 since late April will ruin the season," Nightengale wrote on USA Today.
"Then you really don’t know Anthopoulos.
"You can be assured he will work his magic, just as he did in 2021 when he acquired four under-the-radar outfielders in July and, a few months later, was celebrating a World Series title.” Nightengale wrote.
It is true that though the Braves' World Series victory was just three years ago, some seem to forget all the moves he made during his tenure that made that possible.
Anthopoulos has worked his magic with lesser names than the ones he is being connected to this year.
Three years ago, Atlanta was in a similar situation as it is this year—not playing their best ball and wondering if they had what it took to make a deep postseason run. All it took was four roster moves to take the team from possible contenders to World Series Champions. The names in question:
- Adam Duvall
- Eddie Rosario – '21 NLCS MVP
- Jorge Soler – '21 World Series MVP
- Joc Pederson
Each of these names played a unique role in the '21 title run, and it could be a similar story with whoever joins the squad this year. Given the names Atlanta has been linked to, it will not take much to turn the season around besides players getting healthy down the stretch and some tweaks in the outfield. As the deadline draws near, remember that they have a general manager who has pieced together a team to win it all before with greater odds against him.
In 2024, a little dose of health and the right bat can get Atlanta back to where it needs to be by season’s end.