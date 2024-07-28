Luis Robert Trade? Atlanta Braves 'In Communication' with Chicago White Sox
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves are heating up on the field, and general manager Alex Anthopoulos is doing the same off the field as Tuesday's MLB trade deadline nears.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Braves "have been in communication" on a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
Heyman added he is uncertain who -- and what -- the Braves are focused on, but he cited White Sox outfielder Luis Robert as a strong fit if the Braves are willing to spend, which he dubbed a "big if."
Other names Heyman mentioned who "also may be of interest" include lefty starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, right-handed starter Erick Fedde and veteran outfielder Tommy Pham.
Reports surfaced Saturday the Braves are not expected to address their starting rotation at the deadline, in part due to the pending return of left-hander Max Fried and the continued surge of rookie righty Spencer Schwellenbach.
As such, Crochet, who is expected to net a considerable haul if dealt, and Fedde, who boasts a 7-4 record and 3.11 earned-run average, don't appear to be overly likely trade targets.
But Robert, if the value aligns, makes plenty of sense for Atlanta.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Robert is something of a restoration project. Last year, he was an American League All-Star, won the Silver Slugger and finished 12th in MVP voting after hitting .264 with 38 home runs and 80 runs batted in.
But this year hasn't gone according to plan for Robert, who missed much of the first two months with a right hip flexor strain and has struggled since returning. For the season, Robert has hit 12 homers, drove in 24 runs and has a slash line of .214/.287/.449.
Still, Atlanta's outfield is in need of reinforcement. Center fielder Michael Harris II, who suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in June, can't return from the 60-day injured list until Aug. 14. Star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL.
For several weeks, Jarred Kelenic was a revelation at the top of Atlanta's lineup, but he's hitting .098 in his last 15 games. From left to right, the Braves' starting outfield in Sunday's 9-2 win over the New York Mets was Luke Williams, Ramón Laureano and Adam Duvall.
The 26-year-old Robert, who is signed through 2025 with club options in 2026 and 2027, provides intriguing short- and long-term potential.
Pham, meanwhile, is on an expiring deal. He signed a Minor League contract with Chicago on April 17 and joined the big-league club nine days later.
An 11-year veteran, Pham has a line of .266/.331/.382 across 69 games and 267 at-bats. He's hit five home runs and has 18 RBI to his name.
While not flashy, the 36-year-old Pham would instantly improve Atlanta's current outfield situation while offering 31 games of postseason appearances, 16 of which came during the Arizona Diamondbacks' run to the World Series last year.
The MLB trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.