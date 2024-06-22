Braves All-Star Voting Update
Here is the most recent update on where Atlanta Braves players stand in the voting by position. Before we continue, a reminder that pitchers are not on the ballot. They are picked in a separate selection process.
Sean Murphy, Catcher: fifth place with 132,575 votes
Murphy made his first All-Star Game last season in his first season with the Braves. He was named the starting catcher for the National League alongside his teammates, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and shortstop Orlando Arcia.
Murphy’s odds of returning to the Midsummer Classic, let alone being back in the starting lineup look slim. From a voting standpoint, he’s far behind, and when you look at his numbers at the plate this season, it makes getting a reserve spot even more unlikely.
He’s only played in 17 games this year due to injury and he’s been slow in his return. Murphy is only batting .213, but he’s made the hits he has gotten count with three home runs and five-total extra-base hits.
Murphy just simply hasn’t been around enough this season to make his case this season.
Matt Olson, first base: third place with 154,672 votes
Despite not being voted into the starting lineup last season, Olson had no trouble making his case for his second all-star appearance. Olson went into last year’s All-Star Game with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs and a .569 slugging percentage. Little did we know, Olson would outdo himself in the second half of the season to finish with 54 home runs and 139 RBIs - both led all of baseball.
However, he hasn’t had the same pop this season slugging .463 thus far. It’s reflected in the voting. While he’s in third place, he trails former Brave Freddie Freeman for second place by over 550,000 votes and first place Bryce Harper by nearly one million.
At this point, Olson is making is his case to yet again pick up a spot in the reserves.
Ozzie Albies, second base: fourth place with 247,517 votes
The three-time All-Star remains top four in the voting despite having a down year compared to last season. His OPS has dipped from .845 to .747.
It’s unlikely Albies will make it this time around. Perhaps, if another player chooses not to participate or is injured, Albies could be called upon to take his place.
Austin Riley, third base: seventh place with 166,976 votes
The Braves third baseman has made the All-Star Game his last two seasons along with receiving MVP votes. Riley has been one of the most consistent members of the Braves’ lineup, missing a combined eight games over his last three seasons.
It’s been no surprise as to why he’s been representing the Braves in the Midsummer Classic as of late.
However, it’s not looking like 2024 will be one of those years. He’s far behind in the voting for third baseman. Alec Bohm is running away with his position with over 1 million votes. Riley isn’t even having a bad year, per se. His 109 OPS+ is just more average compared to the all-star years he has had, and it’s led to votes going to other players.
He may get picked for the reserves in some fashion, but it’s not likely.
Orlando Arcia, shortstop: fourth place with 147,103 votes
The 2024 all-star is fourth in the voting for shortstops. However, each vote getter ahead of him is significantly further ahead each time you move up a place in the standings.
With a slash line of .214/.246/.346/.592, he’ll be cheering his selected teammates from back home this time around.
Marcell Ozuna, designated hitter: second place with 478,538 votes
Ozuna is the only Braves player currently in the top two in voting for any position. He’s ahead of Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber by over 40,000 votes but has fewer than half the votes of first-place Shohei Ohtani - not that anyone is stunned by that.
Most stats about Ozuna are second-best behind Ohtani. He’s second in home runs (20), OPS (.977) and slugging (.590). For what it’s worth, Ozuna is ahead of Ohtani in RBIs to lead the National League with 62.
There’s little doubt Ozuna will make his third All-Star appearance this season - his first since he was with the Marlins in 2017. If he maintains his top-two position to move on to phase two, then you can count on him making the game one way or another.
Braves Outfielders
Since outfielders are grouped together in the voting, the same will be done here.
No Braves outfielders place higher than 13th place in the All-Star voting. If Ronald Acuna Jr. was healthy, it would be a different story. Just the name alone would have been much higher, even with the slow start before his injury. However, that’s not the case.
Michael Harris II is the highest in the standings at the aforementioned 13th spot with 169,837 votes. Jarred Kelenic is 15th with 148,533 votes and Adam Duvall is 17th with 138,954 votes. Apart from Kelenic’s recent emergence at the plate, all three represent the Braves' offensive woes compared to just a year ago.
Harris’ offense has dipped with slugging dipping almost .120 points from .477 to .358 and has an 82 OPS+ (making him a below-average player). Duvall is having the worst season of his career with a career-low .174 batting average and a career-low .558 OPS.
There’s little doubt none will be representing Atlanta in the Midsummer Classic in 2024. Maybe Kelenic could have had a chance if he found his stride sooner.
Phase 1 of the All-Star Game voting ends at noon on June 27. The players moving on to the next round will be announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m. that same day. Phase two voting will begin on June 30 and finish at noon on July 3. The winners by position will be announced on the same day on ESPN at 7 p.m.