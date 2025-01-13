Braves Announce Expansion of TV Access to Spring Training Games
The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday morning that there would be an expansion of access to Spring Training games on TV.
According to a press release, 26 of 30 Spring Training games will be viewable in some form this spring. These platforms include local television, cable, or streaming.
The first game available to watch will be the Spring Training home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Feb. 23.
FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally), the Braves regional sports network, will broadcast seven Braves Spring Training games. These games will air on cable, satellite and virtual streaming providers, as well as be available to stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app, either by authenticating through a TV provider or, for the first time ever, direct-to-consumer.
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) means they can pay to access the game without a middle man such as a satellite or cable company.
Ten Spring Training games will be exclusively broadcast on Gray Media’s network of stations in 24 markets across six states in the Southeastern United States. This comes via a deal reached back in December that allowed select Braves games to air on local channels owned by Gray Media.
Based on the previous report, these games could potentially air on Peachtree TV Atlanta’s CW (WPCH 17.1) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) in Atlanta, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, the Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network and portions of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. Some of Gray’s ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and CW affiliates could also air Spring Training games as they will also be lined up for regular-season games.
The Gray schedule includes the second annual Major League Baseball Spring Breakout game. This game features top prospects from the Braves and they will take on Detroit Tigers’ prospects on Saturday, March 16.
The nine remaining Braves home games will be available to stream for free directly on the team’s website, MLB.TV and in the MLB App.
Full Broadcast Schedule Per Channel:
FanDuel Sports Network
- Sunday, March 2 vs. New York Yankees at 1 p.m.
- Monday, March 3 at Tampa Bay Rays at 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 15 at Boston Red Sox at 1 p.m.
- Monday, March 17 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m.
- Thursday, March 20 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m.
- Friday, March 21 at Tampa Bay Rays at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, March 23 vs. Baltimore Orioles at 1 p.m.
Gray Media
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at Washington Nationals, 6:05 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 28 at Miami Marlins, TBD
- Thursday, March 6 vs. Miami Marlins, 6:05 p.m.
- Sunday, March 9 at Boston Red Sox, TBD
- Saturday, March 15 vs. Minnesota Twins, 6:05 p.m.
- Sunday, March 16 Spring Breakout: vs Tigers Prospects 4:05 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 19 at New York Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
- Saturday, March 22 at Detroit Tigers, 1:05 p.m.
- Monday, March 24 at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 25 at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.