Braves Bats Miss Key Opportunities to Capture Needed Series Win
The Atlanta Braves dropped Thursday night's game to The Athletics in extra innings in walk-off fashion, 4-3, to lose yet another series. Since they swept the Mets June 19, they have lost five series and split a series during that time.
They haven't been able to capitalize on what should have been an easier stretch on the schedule. They've dropped a series to teams under .500 three times: The Marlins, Angels and Orioles. The Orioles even swept the Braves at home. While the Marlins have played a lot better lately, it's hard to cut the Braves slack for dropping two out of three in Miami.
Since June 19, they have scored fewer than three runs nine times and have lost four one-run ballgames.
There's a recurring theme during this latest skid, and we saw it again Thursday. The once mighty offense continues to be a liability. The Braves went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Michael Harris II and Marcell Ozuna went a combined 0-for-17 on the night. It's going to be hard to win games when nearly every notable name in the lineup goes hitless.
It doesn't mean much now that they still have a positive run differential (+1). This team is 12 games under .500 (40-52). It can always get worse. Sure, the could add at the deadline in the hopes of boosting the offense, but it would almost be a waste.
Pump the breaks if you're thinking they need to blow it up at the deadline or over the offseason. Part ways with pending free agents? Maybe. However, there are still pieces to a winning team on the roster. They just made the postseason for the seventh straight year last season, despite being battered with injures. This season simply serves as a wakeup call that some systematic changes will need to be made.
The Braves pack their bags and head back east to St. Louis for the their last series before the All-Star Break. Grant Holmes will take the mound to open the series Friday with the rest of the rotation still to be determined as of Thursday night.