Braves Beat Writer Suggests Signing All-Star Outfielder
Getting an outfield bat sits near the top of the priority list for the Atlanta Braves in the offseason. In a very unoriginal point, the Braves need to find someone who can fill in for Ronald Acuña Jr. while he’s out but can also slide over to left field once he returns.
However, one Braves beat writer made a suggestion that would fit into the equation well. The Athletic’s David O’Brien put on X (formerly Twitter) that San Diego Padres free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar would be a nice addition for the Braves.
He likes the numbers that the switch-hitting outfielder has put up and the relationship he has with one of the Braves’ star players.
His tweet has been edited for clarity.
“[Free agent left fielder] Jurickson Profar could be a good fit for Braves, coming off [a] career-best season at age 31 [with San Diego], in which the switch-hitter slashed .280/.380/.459 [with] 24 [home runs] in 158 games (668 [plate appearances]), [with] .839 OPS (career .726) & 134 OPS+(career 98). He's friends [with] Curacao countryman [Ozzie] Albies.”
Profar also made his first career All-Star game in 2024, along with his first Silver Slugger and MVP votes. His 18 hit by pitches would make Ron Hunt and Brandon Guyer proud.
Albies could be a key player in the pursuit if he’s friends with Profar. Friends like to unite when they can.
It’s not the first time that the Braves have been named a fit for Profar, but it’s been a bit. In early November, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson named the Braves a potential landing spot for Profar.
Even if Profar doesn’t quite repeat the success he had at the plate that he had last season, he would still make a nice upgrade. He has a track record that Jarred Kelenic and Eli White don’t have.
He’s proven to be a guy who gives a team 20 or more home runs and 60 or more RBIs. Kelenic and White combined for 16 home runs and 49 RBIs. Profar also gets on a base at a much higher rate.
His career batting average and on-base percentage are .245 and .331. Meanwhile, Kelenic’s numbers are .213 and .284. While White had an improved year, he has a career batting average of .192 and an on-base percentage of .266.
Profar would also provide good value. He made $2.5 million last season - though Spotrac values him a $12.9 million after last season. The Braves would definitely have to pay more than last year’s contract, but it’s unlikely they would have to pay that projected amount. Perhaps offering a second year on a contract could help.