Braves Labeled Potential Landing Spot for All-Star OF
With right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. unlikely to be ready for 2025 Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves could add an outfielder this offseason. The Braves traded away outfielder Jorge Soler, who the team used as an Acuña replacement at the top of the lineup during the second half of the 2024 season.
One outfielder that could be on Atlanta's list of possible targets is 2024 All-Star Jurickson Profar. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson named the Braves a potential landing spot for Profar.
"How much do you believe? You can run the numbers. You can watch the tape. You can consult with projection systems. You can chat with an oracle. Ultimately, player evaluation is a test of faith. No matter how you reached your conclusion, the whole thing reduces down to this: how much conviction do you hold in it? Are you willing to be wrong? If not, you're already lost," Anderson wrote. "All of this is relevant to Profar, a fascinating study case. The former No. 1 prospect finally made good on that billing, notching his first star-caliber season at the plate at age 31.
"The underlying measures all pointed in the right direction: he hit the ball with greater authority; he walked more; he struck out less. If he were five years younger, he'd be in line for a handsome payday. He's not, though, so his marketplace reception hinges on how teams answer this capsule's first question."
In addition to the Braves, Anderson identified the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals as potential landing spots for Profar.
The 31-year-old played for the Padres the past year and a half. He hit .280 with a .839 OPS, 24 home runs, 85 RBI and 94 runs during 2024. All of those numbers were career highs.
Profar represented the Padres at the 2024 All-Star Game.
To land Profar, the Braves will have to buy high, though, which could be an issue. While it's great he reached career bests last season, Profar is a .245 career hitter with a .726 OPS in 1,119 games. It's possible he regresses back to his previous career norms in 2025.
That could happen, especially if he doesn't play for the Padres. Profar has hit .281 with 25 home runs in his last 608 at-bats with San Diego.
But from 2012-22, Profar slashed .238/.322/.386 with 78 home runs in 836 games with the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and Padres.
After such a terrific season, no one should fault the 31-year-old if he tries to cash in with the biggest pay day possible.
That might take the Braves out of the running for Profar, but he's a worthwhile target to at least pursue this offseason.