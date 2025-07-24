Braves Coming to Terms With Reality of Losing Teammates at Deadline
For members of the Atlanta Braves clubhouse, the clock is ticking on their time with the organization. The trade deadline is exactly a week away from Thursday. The Braves are on the road through that date. Someone, if not multiple players, has already played their final home game at Truist Park
It’s a tough pill to swallow for the players. A strong season would have meant adding instead of saying goodbye. Braves right-hander Spencer Strider addressed the consequences of losing after Wednesday’s loss to the Giants.
He doesn’t have to worry about sticking around, but the team’s performance was going to blow back on somebody.
“I think lot of cases, myself as much as anyone, we have a level of security that can insulate us from that reality,” he said. “I try to consider that if we fail in the field, if I fail to do my job, that it’s somebody else is probably gonna be held accountable for it, and they probably don’t deserve it in a lot of cases.”
Strider said he and his teammates have talked about this specific consequence for the last couple of months. Turning things around this season meant keeping the band together. Continuing to skid means a breakup is coming.
“Unfortunately, we might be in that boat now,” he said.
Manager Brian Snitker, who isn’t looking to see his players depart, is taking the reality on the chin.
“That’s a part of this business,” Snitker said. “You’re never guaranteed tomorrow in this game. You’re never guaranteed tomorrow in life, quite honestly.”
He added that everyone who plays the game signs up for this reality check at some point.
“We see it happen all the time to our best friends,” he said. “They don’t come back; they get traded. It’s part of the business, the way this game is.”
It’s certainly a jarring change of pace for long-time members of the team. The Braves have made the playoffs the last seven seasons, including six-straight division titles and a World Series title in 2021.
Even if rosters change every year, there’s an expectation that has been established. It was part of the norm, but the proverbial rug has been pulled out from under them.
The name circling trade speculation the most is designated Marcell Ozuna, who joined the team in 2020. With each report, it’s looking clearer that his time in Atlanta is near the end.
Closer Raisel Iglesias and reliever Pierce Johnson have previously been reported to be available at the deadline as well. Other names are reportedly going to be available with the right offer come the offseason.
A total teardown isn't ahead. Most core names are expected to, if not certain to, stick around: Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Chris Sale, Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, just to name a few. However, the roster is going to experience a change. It already has in recent years with notable free agent departures, like Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried, but it's only getting more drastic.