Braves Continue To Sort Out Ninth-Inning Plan For Bullpen
The Atlanta Braves bullpen head into the weekend series against the Colorado Rockies with a rested bullpen. Spencer Schwellenbach went the distance on Wednesday and then they had a travel day on Thursday.
It was an important couple days off. The bullpen had had a rough go about. Blown leads, multiple walk-offs and a carousel of different arms had the head of anyone trying to keep track spinning. However, the Braves continue to sort things out get the bullpen back in order.
How the Braves will approach the ninth inning in particular? Manager Brian Snitker said that was a good question. He's liked Dylan Lee because "he's not a matchups guys." However, he would like to see it again, but he didn't say that he would be taking on a larger ninth-inning role full time.
Lee he closed out the 7-1 win over the Brewers. It was just the third time this year he's finished out a game. He didn't pick up the save since it was more than a three-run lead.
Snitker wants to continues looking at the matchups and work with the "two or three guys" he thinks the team can turn to. Ultimately, he said they're trying to work closer Raisel Iglesias back into his role.
Iglesias only outing over the last week came on Tuesday. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning to relieve Chris Sale. Snitker was happy with what he saw, but there's more to evaluate.
"That was very good, very encouraging," Snitker said. "But you want to see that again."
Snitker is confident that Iglesias will successfully work his way back to being the closer. He has a 6.48 ERA this season. His scoreless day this week was his 13th of 26 calls from the bullpen this season. Last season, he allowed a run in eight of 66 total outings.
Iglesias getting remotely close to his form from last season would be obvious help to the bullpen and the ninth inning. Until that happens, the Braves will see what else can stick.