Braves Craig Kimbrel Continues To Build Case To Join Bullpen
Atlanta Braves reliever and former All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel continues to dominate in the minor leagues. He’s pitched in the eighth inning in back-to-back games for Triple-A Gwinnett. Both were perfect innings. He picked up a strikeout to end the inning on Thursday. He needed 10 pitches for each frame of work.
In his 5 1/3 combined innings between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett, Kimbrel has allowed one baserunner and struck out seven batters, all while being efficient.
He moved up a level and has continued to look good, which bodes well for his chances of joining the Braves bullpen.
The Braves brought back Kimbrel on a minor-league contract that will become a $2 million deal if he reaches the Major Leagues. He was promoted to Triple-A April 22.
In his 294 games with the Braves, Kimbrel was one of if not the most dominant pitcher in baseball. He had a 1.43 ERA, 186 saves, a 0.903 WHIP, a 266 ERA+ and 476 strikeouts in 289 innings pitched (14.1 K/9).
He last pitched in the Majors with the Baltimore Orioles last season. He had a 5.33 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP in 57 appearances. Kimbrel was an All-Star as recently as 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Braves bullpen has been somewhat of a rollercoaster this season. Overall, they have a subpar 4.43 ERA. Home runs have been an issue for the staff - nine relievers have given up at least one home run this season. The added pressure put on the bullpen because the starting rotation is struggling too hasn't helped either. It’s become a carousel with some pitching move being made to the roster every few days.
It’s faced some notable injuries and slumps early on. Set up man Joe Jimenez is expected to miss nearly if not all of the entire season as he recovers from knee surgery. Closer Raisel Iglesias has embodied the home run troubles this season. Of the 11 home runs allowed by the bullpen, he’s surrendered four of them. He has a 6.00 ERA despite having a 1.00 WHIP and an opponent’s average of .206.
The jump from Triple-A to MLB in the quality of hitters faced is steep, but Kimbrel and his longtime experience in The Show could help bring some stability to the bullpen.