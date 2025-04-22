Braves Promote Former Closer to Triple-A
The Atlanta Braves have promoted closer Craig Kimbrel to Triple-A. It's been about 16 years the last time anyone has been able to write up this exact report.
He received a welcome back message on Triple-A Gwinnnett's X page.
Kimbrel returns to Triple-A Gwinnett for the first time since 2010 when they were the Braves. He was called up to the big league club that same season, and his unforgettable time as their closer began.
He moves up have a dominant showing for Double-A Columbus. He made three appearances, allowed no runs, no hits and allowed a single baserunner on a walk while striking out six. Moving him up was the only way to give him any more of a challenge. If he continues to slice and dice hitters in Gwinnett, he'll be in Atlanta shortly after.
Braves manager Brian Snitker was happy to see how Kimbrel was performing in Double-A.
“He threw the ball better the other day. It was good to get him in a competitive atmosphere,” Snitker said after his first two apperances. “...That was a good step forward for him.”
Snitker added that the former Braves closer’s velocity was better than what he had seen in the video and live batting practces - a nice sign he’s getting in better game shape.
In his 294 games with the Braves, Kimbrel was one of if not the most dominant pitcher in baseball in baseball. He had a 1.43 ERA, 186 saves, a 0.903 WHIP, a 266 ERA+ and 476 strikeouts in 289 innings pitched (14.1 K/9). At the time, he was receiving comparisons to Mariano Rivera, who was in the final years of his legendary career when Kimbrel broke in, due to his rate of picking up saves - back when there was more affinity for the stat.
The Braves signed Kimbrel to a minor-league contract toward the end of Spring Training. It will become a $2 million deal if he reaches the Majors.