Braves Fairchild Still Available for Next Game Despite Injury
Atlanta Braves outfielder Stuart Fairchild has reportedly dislocated his pinkie. He injured his fingers while sliding into second base and exited the game. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano, he’ll still be available to run in game two if necessary.
Fairchild is used as a pinch runner more often than not.
In theory, he just needs to slide feet first, and he'll be fine. Fairchild was in the starting lineup for the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. Ronald Acuña Jr. took his spot in the outfield as a substitution - not a sentence you get to type very often.
Fairchild reached base twice in two trips to the place before exiting. He went 1-for-1 with a walk. Acuña went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored once he came in. He had an RBI single that drove in Matt Olson to make it a 3-2 ballgame. The Braves went on to lose 5-4.
With Fairchild being available exclusively for pinch running. The Braves are starting Acuña in right field in game two. Verdugo is in the lineup, so Eli White will also be available as a pinch runner.
Fairchild is one of two injuries the Braves faced in just the first game of the doubleheader. Starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver came out in the middle of the third inning with what was later revealed to be a strained right elbow injury. He has already gone on the 15-day injured list.