Braves ‘Getting the Band Back Together’ in Blockbuster Trade with Giants
The Atlanta Braves made a trade in the 11th hour on Monday evening, bringing back a blast from the past in San Francisco Giants outfielder Jorge Soler.
The Braves 2021 World Series MVP returns to Atlanta with a reliever and former ‘Night Shift’ member Luke Jackson in a move that ‘brings the band back together’ as first reported by ESPN’s MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
This is a big move for Atlanta, as they killed two birds with one stone. They desperately needed another body and bat in the outfield. Additionally, it never hurts making one of baseball’s best bullpens even better. The critical part about this is that there is plenty of familiarity with both players, as 2021 was just three years ago. However, as one Night Shift member returns, one leaves in the other half of the deal.
The Braves already signed Eddie Rosario in a move to recapture some 2021 magic.
What did the Braves give up in this haul?
Tyler Matzek and minor league infield Sabin Ceballos head to the Giants in return. Ceballos was Atlanta’s 17th overall best prospect according to MLB.com. Conversely, Matzek is a team legend and had one of the most pivotal sequences of the team’s 2021 World Series Title Run in Game 6 of the NLCS.
While his playoff performance three years ago was unforgettable, Matzek has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. He has only appeared in 11 games since the start of the 2023 season. It is a tough loss that surely will capture the hearts of many fans, but baseball is a business.
Look at it this way: General manager Alex Anthopoulos gave up one often injured reliever and an average prospect for a healthy reliever and an outfielder sporting a .240/.330/.419 offensive line, which also includes 12 home runs on the season. Additionally, this solidifies one of the corner outfield positions until Michael Harris II returns, presumably before the season’s end.
Soler is in the first year of the 3-year, $42-million contract he signed with the Giants, so the Braves showed a willingness to take on a considerable salary for more than just a half-season rental.
Jackson has struggled this season with the Giants. He has a 5.40 ERA in 36 appearances and has been credited with 35 holds in that time.
The Braves general manager is working late to improve the club and still has plenty of ammunition to land more quality players before Monday’s 6 p.m. EST deadline. This move shows that this team wants to win and understands that their title-winning window can still be now with some additional moves on Tuesday.