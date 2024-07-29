Report: Braves ‘Considering’ Trade for White Sox Ace Garrett Crochet
The Atlanta Braves rotation had yet to be battered by the team’s injury bug, but now that has changed with the All-Star Break injury to Max Fried and, most recently, Reynaldo López, whose prognosis is still uncertain as of Monday morning.
With two-thirds of the team’s star trio on the sidelines, general manager Alex Anthopoulos navigates the trade waters a little more vigorously, hoping to land a big fish. Anthopoulos and the Braves have now been solidly connected in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for their star Southpaw ace, Garrett Crochet, by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.
"Braves are among teams considering White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Makes sense for them if they can muster decent return," reported Heyman on X. "They have multiple injury losses/concerns at the top of their rotation and Crochet salary ($800K) is very reasonable."
The 25-year-old has been said to be an ‘untouchable’ piece by the Sox leading up to the deadline, and for the Braves, there is indeed a price for everyone at the trade deadline if you can whisper the right prospects and trades. Understandably, Chicago should be hesitant to give up their phenomenal pitcher as he could turn the tides for any contender season.
Garrett Crochet may cost a lot upfront in a trade, but the salary cap hit is minimal.
The talent, the youth, and the arm are undeniable for the 6-5 245-pound lefty. In June, he was named AL pitcher of the month in part due to his AL-leading 160 strikeouts. Additionally, he is currently first in the conference with a 2.41 FIP and 22 games started.
He is the real deal having one of the best seasons of his career and earned All-Star honors. However, due to arbitration, Crochet is currently on a one-year salary of $800k in 2024. He has two-more years of arbitration before being eligible for free agency in 2027, making him an even more tantalizing prospect.
But first thing is first, Atlanta is going to have to pay some top prospects as the race for Crochet is on with multiple teams. However, if ‘AA’ feels that the White Sox All-Star is the answer, he will find the means to get the trade done, possibly at a price that surprises the league as he has done in years past.