Braves Harris Back in Lineup Day After Hit By Pitch
The best-case scenario for the Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II fell into place. He is penciled into the lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. The decision comes a day after he exited the game early due to a hit by pitch on the elbow. Harris will bat eighth in the lineup.
He was ruled day-to-day after the game with very little concerrn that he would have any issues.
The hit on the elbow came in the top of the sixth inning. He took his base and came around to score on a two-run single by Matt Olson.
Harris was removed from the game in the bottom of the sixth when the Braves took the field. Eli White took over in center field for the rest of the game, with Stuart Fairchild subbing in in left field. He finished 0-for-3 with that hit by pitch and the run scored.
It was originally assumed that he was likely to miss Wednesday's game. When declared day-to-day, they rarely play immediately after.
In 77 games this season, Harris is batting .221 with a .578 OPS with six home runs, 43 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. While his production hasn't been there at the plate this season, he brings strong defense that the Braves would have felt if they had lost him for a period of longer than a few games.
The Braves look to win their four-game series against the Mets on Wednesday. They swept the three-game series last week in Atlanta.