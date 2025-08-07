Braves Holdings Saw Second Quarter Revenue Increase Despite Brutal Season
One thing can be concluded is that this brutal Atlanta Braves season hasn’t done much to hurt the bottom line. As a matter of fact, it’s doing just fine.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, the publicly traded company that owns the team, released its financial report for the second quarter, which announced an increase in revenue. All revenue is in comparison to the second quarter of 2024.
In the top highlights, overall revenue grew to $312 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 10% from the prior year period. Baseball-specific revenue, which includes revenue from events and television, was up 8% to $287 million.
The growth in baseball revenue primarily came from the broadcasting side, which saw a 17% increase in revenue. Ahead of this season, the Braves announced multiple changes to how games could be watched. The highlights include adding select games on Gray TV stations across the southeast and having games available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Along with those additions, they still have their games primarily carried on the local regional sports network (RSN) that is currently branded as the FanDuel Sports Network, which is owned by Diamond Sports Group. This channel has previously been branded as Fox Sports and Bally Sports.
An entire saga between the Braves and Diamond ensued over the offseason as multiple teams left their RSNs to move to an in-house production. The Braves wound up staying with Diamond.
Event revenue, aka money from games, increased by 5% this year, mainly due to what they called “contractual rate increases.” These increases came from “ increases on season tickets and existing sponsorship contracts, as well as new premium seating and sponsorship agreements.”
To put it in simpler terms, they increased the prices and added new deals and options that cost more money, so they made more money. They added that this increase was offset by a reduction in concession revenue due to reduced attendance at regular season home games.”
Fewer people are coming to the games and, in turn, spending less money at the games. This shouldn’t be too surprising given the Braves' performance on the field has suffered over the last couple of seasons. Just two seasons after winning over 100 games, they’re chasing the Washington Nationals to the bottom of the division.
While performance should, in theory, have made a difference, raising prices on those who are still showing up has allowed it to be a non-issue. Hearsay online indicates that season ticket prices are going up again.
“Retail and licensing” was the only category that saw a decrease, down 5% from the second quarter of 2024.
Along with an increase in revenue from a team standpoint, they saw a significant increase in revenue from mixed-use development. That increased by an astonishing 49%. This revenue primarily comes from The Battery, which is the development around Truist Park.
More real estate has continued to be acquired around The Battery, bringing more opportunity to bring in revenue from leasing.
These are publicly available numbers. Those who wish to see a deeper numbers breakdown can view those here.