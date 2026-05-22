How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves are set for another National League East bout when they face the Washington Nationals this weekend. It'll be a bout of the bats, with both teams being the two best in baseball in runs scored so far this season.

Consider this your TV Guide for those looking to see these top lineups go toe-to-toe. Here's how to watch, who is pitching and other info that you may need.

How to Watch

The entire series will be viewable on BravesVision. It's available through Spectrum (check local listings), Xfinity (channel 1254), DirecTV (channel 645), U-Verse (channel 1730) and Fubo. There are some other smaller carriers within the coverage area that carry BravesVision.

Those who don't have BravesVision through these options can watch it through the Braves.TV subscription, which can be purchased an annual or monthly rate. There are no blackouts.

Projected Starting Pitchers for Braves vs Nationals

All projected starters are per the media information guide for the series sent out on Thursday. Starters for the Braves are still listed as TBD on MLB.com at the time of this article's publication.

Friday, May 22: Bryce Elder (4-2, 2.01 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.91 ERA)

Saturday, May 23: Grant Holmes (3-1, 3.80 ERA) vs. Jake Irvin (1-4, 5.59 ERA)

Sunday, May 24: Martín Pérez (2-2, 2.85 ERA) vs. Foster Griffin (5-2, 4.02 ERA)

Elder is coming off a start against the Red Sox over the previous weekend, where he delivered eight innings of three-run ball. He and Chris Sale are the only two pitchers on the staff with 60 innings or more pitched this season.

Holmes appears to be back on the normal schedule after sitting for a extended time earlier this month. He gave the Braves six scoreless innings on Sunday in the series finale against the Red Sox.

Pérez made his first start in about two weeks back on Tuesday night. He had made two relief appearances in between, both of which saw him throw for only an inning. He allowed four runs over five innings pitched against the Marlins.

Injury Updates

Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Thursday night's game with a left thumb injury. Just a few days after he was activated from the injured list, he's day-to-day. Manager Walt Weiss told the media after the game that Acuña was already pushing to play again on Friday.

Giveaways

If you plan on attending the games this weekend, keep the following giveaway in mind.

Friday: Country & Western Theme Night

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Braves Straw Cowboy Hat. Fans are also excouraged to wear cowboy attire, and there will be some country themed activities in the plaza.

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