Braves Reportedly Raising Season Ticket Prices for 2026
Buzz is beginning to surface online as Atlanta Braves fans have been posting about the cost of season ticket prices rising significantly starting next season. A-List members, the name of those who have ticket packages, have been saying online that they are canceling their memberships.
It is difficult to pinpoint what the increase looks like at this time. Some claim their tickets went up 20%. One said his went up 32%. The popular Braves fan known as UnkZuna claimed to see a 50% increase.
Atlanta Braves on SI doesn’t not have any numbers regarding price increases that don’t come from what fans posted online.
Exact numbers should be taken with a grain of salt since they are not verifiable. However, there is a source of the buzz. Fans are being notified and taking their thoughts to social media.
There are currently two A-List options: The full 81-game package and the 27-game package.
In order to become an A-List member, people have to join a waitlist. So, even when some fans are dropping their season-ticket packages, others are going to jump at the opportunity, regardless of the cost.
The chatter around increased prices comes as the Braves are having their worst season in a decade. After losing their series to the Yankees over the weekend, they sit at 43-55 on the year and 10 and a half games from a playoff spot.
Price increases will always get a complaint out of somebody, but when a team is having a poor performance on the field, it’s going to turn more heads than it normally would.