Braves Interest in Former MVP Has Waned Since Trade Deadline
There was a time when the Atlanta Braves were reportedly in on Cody Bellinger. They looked into his services at the trade deadline. However, it appears that their interest has waned a bit.
This could be the case for the entire league.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote on Monday that, “the worst-kept secret at the GM meetings was the Cubs offering Bellinger to anyone and everyone. So far, no team has expressed strong interest.”
Teams, and it's implied that the Braves are one of them, are hesitant because of the high chances this trade is a hefty overpay.
“Come on, who’s going to touch that contract?” one general manager said according to Nightengale’s latest piece, “The risk is just too great for the production."
For all we know, the anonymous GM who said this was Alex Anthopoulos. After having several players have down years at the plate in 2024, let alone the injured one, he might not want to risk using his payroll in this fashion.
Bellinger will make $27.5 million in 2025 and has a player option worth $25 million in 2026.
If the Braves knew they were getting the version of Bellinger from 2023, then a trade would be worth it. They would likely have to outbid other teams. That season, the 2019 NL MVP slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.
However, the Bellinger we saw in 2024 is why teams are hesitant. He slashed .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs. This is still solid production, and if the Cubs ate a good chunk of the salary, it could be worth it for the Braves.
While I have given scenarios before that involved the Braves taking on the whole salary, it seems unrealistic now - and it’s honestly the right call with further consideration. Any deal has to include retained salary by Chicago.
That doesn’t mean he couldn’t still be a nice addition to the lineup in the right scenario.
Recently, I have mentioned that he hits well in Atlanta. In the modest 22-game sample size played at Truist Park, Bellinger has slashed .287/.347/.448 with four home runs and nine RBIs. That scales to about 14 home runs and 33 RBIs over 81 home games. That's only five fewer home runs than Marcell Ozuna had at home last season and four fewer RBIs than Matt Olson had at home last season.
Those are numbers that would be warmly welcomed. But again, it’s all about the money here. The Braves got the Red Sox to retain a good portion of Chris Sale’s salary in his trade, so history could repeat itself.
That being said, the Cubs, at this time, are desperate for a salary dump. The Red Sox saw an opportunity to get something for an injury-riddled Sale and took the deal. The Cubs might think if they already have to pay the outfielder with a high ceiling, they might as well keep them. It’s hard to fault them for that should this be the case, especially when the Red Sox paid Sale to win a Cy Young elsewhere.
So, unless that changes, the idea of Bellinger wearing a Braves uniform is probably a ship that has sailed.