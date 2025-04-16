REPORT: Braves Get Major Update on Ronald Acuña Jr. Recovery
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is a step closer to his return to the lineup.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano, he has been cleared to ramp up activity so he can be ready for a rehab assignment. There is still no timetable. Toscano added that he is looking like his on schedule to return, as expected, next month.
Last week, Braves manager Brian Snitker indicated that the next step would be focused on getting him in game shape, mainly focused on running. Starting, stopping and cutting were words used by Snitker to explain what he would be able to start working on.
Snitker said that Acuña has been seeing live pitching in the box, but he’s not running out of the batter’s box. So, his knee has been cleared to handle that level of torque for some time.
Acuña has been out since the end of May 2024 with a torn ACL. He’s now had the injury in both knees. He didn’t see any live action during Spring Training like his recovering pitching counterpart Spencer Strider. All work was on the backfields.
Even if he is cleared to get back out and run, the emphasis will still be on his bat. Hedoesn't plan to go as hard on the basepaths to keep his knees healthy. That has to happen once you’ve had surgery done on both knees.
Fangraphs currently projects that Acuña will slash .298/.385/.522 with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs over 128 games. They still projected 45 stolen bases. Not so sure how realistic that will be with the new game plan, but the rest of his predicted stats are doable.
When he returns, the Braves get a National League MVP winner back in the lineup. He'll slide right back into his spot in right field, which currently platooned by multiple outfielders.