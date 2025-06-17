Braves Manager Brian Snitker Named to NL All-Star Coaching Staff
The All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta get an extra level of Braves flavor to it. Major League Baseball announced that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker will be on Dave Roberts' coaching staff for the National League.
He will serve under Roberts alongside Miami Marlins manager and former Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.
Brian Snitker serves an honorary role alongside the rest of the Dodgers coaching staff for the All-Star Game. The All-Star Game is in Atlanta, so it's fitting to give him the role regardless of how this season has gone for the Braves.
McCullough gets the nod since he was part of the World Series winning Dodgers staff last season. He served as the team's first base coach from 2021 to 2024.
It's tradition that the staffs of the defending National League and American League champions (i.e. the two teams in the World Series) manage and coach the All-Star rosters the following summer. Snitker was the manager for the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles after the Braves won the World Series in 2021. Roberts was on his staff since the Dodgers hosted that year. A little role reversal is happening.
This is the first time that Atlanta will host an All-Star Game since 2000 when it was held at Turner Field. This will be the third Midsummer Classic held in Atlanta with the first being held at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1972.
All three Atlanta-era Braves ballparks will now have hosted an All-Star Game. Truist Park was slated to host in 2021, but MLB moved the game to Denver in response to a voter law passed by the State of Georgia earlier that year. The Braves were awarded the 2025 Midsummer Classic in 2023.
The National is 1-1 in All-Star Games hosted in Atlanta. They won in 1972 but dropped the game in 2000. The NL has won the Midsummer just four times since 1996, including three in a row from 2010 to 2012. Their most recent win came in 2023. Heading into 1996, the NL was 40–26–1 in All-Star Games.