Braves Manager Brian Snitker Sets Expectations For Jurickson Profar
The Atlanta Braves are beginning to ramp up outfielder Jurickson Profar ahead of his return from an 80-game suspension. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the New York Mets, manager Brian Snitker established what he wants out of Profar, both during his rehab assignment and once he gets back.
Profar is expected to jump into full game action. He's not going to slowly ramp up like other players, such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Alex Verdugo, did when coming back from injuries.
"I think he's going to play the whole game," Snitker said. "It's going to be about getting at-bats."
Certains plans will be taken day by day. He could play outfield or be the designated hitter depending on the day. The goal is for him to get as many at-bats as possible over the next couple of weeks.
In his first rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett, Profar is batting leadoff and playing left field, his typical position.
Having him bat at the top of the lineup is part Snitker's plan to utilize him when he returns.
"We've kinda been struggling to find that number two guy behind Ronald," Snitker said. "I think he fits that mold right there."
Certain decision will depend on where Profar is when he returns, but Snitker sees him as someone who can help the lineup in a big way.
"I think he definitely can add or help to make this lineup a lot longer than what it is right now."
Profar is nearing the end of an 80-game suspension that was levied on him at the end of March. He was suspended following a positive test for performance enhancing drugs (also commonly referred to as PEDs). He tested positive for using Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a hormone that helps in the production of testosterone.
According to the Associated Press, he lost $5,806,440 of his $12 million salary and remained ineligible for the postseason. He was initially slated to return June 29, but delayed games have moved back his return by a few days.