Braves Matt Olson Ranked a Top First Baseman in MLB Despite Down Year
A down year did not stop Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson from being ranked one of the top players at his position. MLB Network released its 2025 list of top-10 first baseman, according to The Shedder, and Olson came in at third.
It’s his seventh appearance on the list.
Olson finished behind former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Phillies star Bryce Harper. Here is the full top 10 below:
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies)
- Matt Olson (Braves)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays)
- Wilson Contreras (Cardinals)
- Christian Walker (Astros)
- Pete Alonso (free agent)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees)
Olson played all 162 games, yet again, for the Braves. He slashed .247/.333/.457 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. It’s a dip from his 54 home runs and 139 RBIs, but it’s still a productive year.
The fan vote only put him one spot lower than The Shedder. So everyone, outside of a fringe part of Braves fandom, seems to be in agreement.
Olson has the curse of being the successor to Freeman. It doesn’t help that Freeman just won World Series MVP too. Otherwise, Olson might be seen as more favorable, even after taking a step back in 2024.
At least Chipper Jones is on his side.
“When [Matt Olson] hit 50-plus [home runs] last year, never heard Freddie’s name,” Jones tweeted back in October. “Now [Freeman] is showing off on America's TV in the WS and people are bitter. [The] script could flip in 11 months, people. [Freeman] doesn’t play here anymore….[Olson] does. Be happy you still have a stud first baseman. Go Braves!"
A “bounce-back” season would certainly do that. There are parentheses around bounce-back because he nearly had 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. Even after a 50-plus home run season, that’s still a good year by nearly every measure.
Lest we forget too that Olson provides, like Freeman, Gold Glove-caliber defense. He won the award twice while a member of the Athletics and was a finalist for 2024.
Baseball Reference projects Olson to slash .254/.343/.493 with 32 home runs and 95 RBIs.