Braves Nick Allen Progressing In Recovery, Not Quite Ready To Play
The Atlanta Braves are erring on the side of caution with shortstop Nick Allen. Heading into Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox, Allen was still experiencing some swelling.
Manager Brian Snitker said Allen might be ready by Sunday's game, but it's dependent on how the shortstop feels by them. In case of an emergency, Allen might be able to step in.
Snitker is glad that this is situation Allen is in. It could have been much worse.
"We're just fortunate that hit him in the hand like that, the velocity like it did," he said. "Usually, something goes, and we're fortunate that he didn't break anything."
Allen was hit by a pitch on the hand in the 9-3 win over the Phillies to finish the doubleheader on Thursday. He has padding on his left hand, which faces the batter. However, he swung at an inside pitch, exposing his right hand. The pitch hit him on the knuckles. Since he swung, he wasn't automatically given first base and struck out in his at-bat.
Luke Williams came into replace Allen in the game. He's been filling at shortstop in the following couple games. He started on Friday night and will start on Saturday as well. He's stepped up in his fill-in role, going 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs in the two games he's played so far.
The Braves caught a break with Allen being healthy. Looking at just his position, they had just designated Orlando Arcia for assignment and released him. Williams is only a temporary fill-in, and they won't have to dip into the minors for further help. Nacho Alvarez Jr., the Braves' top shortstop prospect, continues to be out with a wrist injury.
They had also lost two other players during the doubleheader against the Phillies. Righty AJ Smith-Shawever has a season-ending elbow injury (60-day injured list) and outfielder Stuart Fairchild is out with a broken pinky finger (10-day injured list).