Braves' NL East Rival Checks in on Top Free Agent Reliever
The Atlanta Braves could have some intradivision competition coming for landing a top left-handed reliever on the market.
While the Braves have been reported to have interest in San Diego Padres free agent Tanner Scott, a recent report indicates that the rival New York Mets are also in on him.
The Athletic’s Will Sammon reported that the Mets met with him, likely over the phone or video call.
New York is looking to add at least one or two relievers, according to the report. Sammon added that this meeting doesn’t mean the Mets will sign him and they are simply exploring all options on the market.
The Mets certainly hold some interest, that shouldn't be mitaken either, but the call sounds more exploratory than anything.
Regardless, this should put the Braves on alert. The Dodgers, a team that hasn’t been afraid to spend this offseason, are also reported to be interested in him. Add another team like the Mets who are cracking open the checkbooks and the odds of landing a nice addition to the bullpen get shakier.
Scott is coming off one of the strongest seasons of his career. In 72 appearances split between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, the 30-year-old lefty had a 1.75 ERA, made 22 saves, a 1.12 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched.
The potential departure of AJ Minter, who is still a free agent at this time, has the team looking for another reliable lefty. If they can land Scott, they will have that high-caliber replacement for next season.
If they lose out on obtaining Scott’s services, they can always pivot to re-signing Minter, should he still be available by that point. He’s also been connected to the other ballclub in New York recently, so there’s competition on that front.