Braves Offseason Decision Tabbed as Candidate to Backfire
The Atlanta Braves' offseason stood out in their division in unflattering fashion.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller put out a list of each division’s offseason decision that could backfire. For the National League East, he chose the Braves’ decision to do, well, nothing. To be fair, it’s their inaction related to pitching depth so far.
The signing of outfielder Jurickson Profar gets some credit.
The concern is that the Braves have lost Max Fried, Charlie Morton and AJ Minter and there has been a lack of response by the front office.
“And what has Atlanta added to combat that attrition?” Miller wrote, “Unless Profar learned how to pitch this winter, virtually nothing.”
Miller pointed to Davis Daniel, who the Braves acquired in a minor trade with the Angels in December, as the biggest pitching acquisition of the offseason. With a 5.03 ERA in 42 2/3 career innings pitched, the expectations aren’t very high.
The return of Spence Strider was acknowledged. That will undoubtedly make a difference once he returns. At that point, the Braves will have a strong rotation. But after the injury issues from last year, Miller isn’t a fan of the Braves sticking with what they currently have.
“Atlanta is throwing caution to the wind by putting all of its eggs in the "both Chris Sale and Reynaldo López will stay healthy" basket,” Miller wrote. “Both were masterful in 2024, but there are undeniable durability concerns there.”
Should the Braves stick with just Profar this offseason, they’ll have to bank on someone in the system working out. Spencer Schwellenbach was a great example of how that can work out. However, other examples, such as Hurston Waldrep, saw the exact opposite results.
If a prospect isn’t ready to jump into action, it’s not going to be pretty.
As easy as it is to go after the Braves for the lack of addition this winter, it's not a lack of inactivity that could potentially backfire. It's the lack of beating out other teams for acquisitions - and some bad luck.
Maybe the Braves will regret not outbidding the Phillies for starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo. Perhaps Jeff Hoffman's shoulder won't matter in the end, and they missed out on a strong addition to the pitching staff.
There's a lot more to it than the Braves did nothing to address pitching and will rue the day. However, the narrative is set in stone at this point. The offseason was mute for a time as rivals made noise, and we have to await and see how much that will matter in the end.