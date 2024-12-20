Braves Acquire Right-Handed Pitcher From Angels
The shuttle between Atlanta and Anaheim remains active throughout the offseason. The Atlanta Braves announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel in exchange for minor-league left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris.
Daniel was born in Atlanta but spent his high school years in Montgomery, Ala. Arguably, he still spent his formative years within the borders of what is considered Braves Country. He was drafted out of Auburn in the seventh round back in 2019.
He made his debut in 2023, pitching three games out of the bullpen to a 2.19 ERA. When the Angels called him up, he was added to the rotation. In six starts, he had a shaky 6.23 ERA across 30 1/3 innings.
Daniel will provide the Braves with an extra option for the starting rotation or the bullpen. He has experience with both providing the Braves with some versatility.
Farris was the Braves' 14th-round pick in the 2023 draft. The 23-year-old lefty split time between Single-A Augusta, High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi. Between the three levels, he had a 3.08 ERA in 108 innings pitched.
The Braves and Angels continue to exchange members of their organization this offseason. It started when the Braves flipped designated hitter Jorge Soler in exchange for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning. Canning has since been non-tendered and signed with the Mets.
Then, Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud signed a two-year $12 million deal with the Angels after the Braves declined his $8 million club option for 2025.
It’s even happening on the coaching staff. Catching coach Sal Fasano has been hired by the Angels as the assistant pitching coach.
With a decent amount of offseason left to go, you never know what else could transpire between the two.