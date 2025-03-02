Braves Offseason Outfield Acquisition Sharp Early in Spring Training
Atlanta Braves outfielder Bryan De La Cruz continues to trend upward early on in Spring Training.
Through four games, he has yet to have a hitless day and is coming off his first multi-hit game of Spring Training. He hit two singles in two at-bats against the Toronto Blue Jays against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 1.
In Spring Training, he has a slash line of .500/.500/.700 with two extra-base hits and an RBI. He’s yet to draw a walk, but it’s hard to outdo reaching base in half of your trips to the plate.
The Braves signed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Dec. 15. The advance stats from last season don’t hold him in high regard (-1.5 WAR and a 77 OPS+), but he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 RBIs last season.
His stats with the Miami Marlins before the trade deadline reveal some more potential at the plate. In 105 games pre-trade, De La Cruz slashed .245/.289/.417 and had 18 home runs and 51 RBIs. The change of scenery didn’t bode well for him that time. This one, so far, is boding well for him.
His performance in Spring Training holds extra significance due to his contract type. According to MLB.com, his contract will become guaranteed if he makes the roster out of Spring Training. So, he still needs to earn his spot. So far, so good.
De La Cruz is looking to lock down a bench role and early season platoon role with the Braves. With Ronald Acuña Jr. out to start the regular season, the Braves will likely look to him and Jarred Kelenic to help bridge the gap until he returns.
Once Acuña gets back, the start outfield will consist of him in right field, center fielder Michael Harris II and left fielder Jurickson Profar.